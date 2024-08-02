Whilst Glasgow may well be at the forefront of the innovative, fashionable bar scene in Scotland, the city is still well known for it’s traditional, old school pubs.
For places that only exist in our city, we rate these Glasgow pubs highly.
1. The Laurieston - 58 Bridge St, G5 9HU
I love the Laurieston, the swanky retained 60s interiors, the island bar, and the smoking room. The smoking room! What a concept. It doesn't get more old school than this. Despite being sold towards the end of last year, it's not lost its charm, and they still serve one of the best pints of Guinness in the city. Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are fans. | Contributed
2. The Doublet - 74 Park Road
The Doublet is a West End classic - while the West End is constantly getting gentrified, re-gentrified, and gentrified again - The Doublet is ever-present. Just about the only thing that's changed in the old school pub is the prices, and who can blame them for that in this economy. | Contributed
3. The Griffin - 266 Bath Street
Home to one of the classiest interiors of any Glasgow pub - The Griffin stays true to its 1903 origins | The Griffin
4. The Scotia - 112 Stockwell Street
First licensed in 1815, this pub is famous for a folk music tradition started in the early 1960s, the most famous artist to appear here being the Glaswegian legend Billy Connolly. It's the oldest pub in Glasgow, you can literally drink in the history. | The Scotia
