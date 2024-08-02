1 . The Laurieston - 58 Bridge St, G5 9HU

I love the Laurieston, the swanky retained 60s interiors, the island bar, and the smoking room. The smoking room! What a concept. It doesn't get more old school than this. Despite being sold towards the end of last year, it's not lost its charm, and they still serve one of the best pints of Guinness in the city. Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are fans. | Contributed