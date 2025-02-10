One of Glasgow city centre’s oldest bars announces closure with 'immediate effect'

There has a bar on the site for over 180 years in Glasgow just off High Street

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Strathduie Bar on Blackfriars Street in the Merchant City has announced its sudden closure after being taken over by new management last May. The bar was built in 1893 for publicans J & J McWilliam, wine and spirit merchants, however there has been a tavern on this site since 1840.

Owners said that they were ‘saddened’ to announce the news after working had to resolve issues with the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We reported last year that the new operators of the bar were Fraser McIlwraith, Adam Strang, David Lockett and Stuart Kay. They already have a presence in the local hospitality industry, running venues and brands including Vodka Wodka, Dark Art Drinks, HOSPO Talent, Liquid Oats, Cocktail Collective and The Bevy Store.

Strathduie

A spokesperson for the venue said: "We are saddened to announce the closure of Strathduie Bar with immediate effect.

"Our team have been working to resolve the issues at play with the building itself, however, it has become apparent that the untreated wet rot on the foundations of the building is deemed no longer safe for our staff and customers. "Our well-loved neighbourhood pub has built up a core friendly community, centred around our incredible venue staff.

"It is at this time that we want to thank you all for your hard work and commitment to making the venue what it is – a welcoming, vibrant venue made for all to feel a part of something special. "We also want to extend a huge thank you to our local community, neighbours and resident artists who have shown us nothing but kindness and support throughout our tenure here on Blackfriars Street."