One of Glasgow city centre's oldest bars will reopen in May

The bar and lounge have been renovated retaining the traditional look of the place.
Paul Trainer
Paul Trainer
Published 6th May 2024
The Strathduie Bar on Blackfriars Street will reopen with a fresh look under new management in May. The bar was built in 1893 for publicans J & J McWilliam, wine and spirit merchants, however there has been a tavern on this site since 1840.

The new owners plan to serve homemade pies alongside a wide selection of drinks including premium bottled house cocktails.

A spokesperson for Stratheduie Bar said “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to Strathduie Bar, our team have worked tirelessly to create a space that honours the history of the venue, while also embracing the excitement of right now.”

“Whether you're joining us for a lunch time pint, a casual evening with friends or celebrating a special occasion, we're committed to providing an unforgettable experience for each and every guest."

The new operators will bring a music element to the Strathduie bar, with live music and resident Glasgow DJs on weekends.

