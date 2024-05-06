One of Glasgow city centre’s oldest bars will reopen in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Strathduie Bar on Blackfriars Street will reopen with a fresh look under new management in May. The bar was built in 1893 for publicans J & J McWilliam, wine and spirit merchants, however there has been a tavern on this site since 1840.

The new owners plan to serve homemade pies alongside a wide selection of drinks including premium bottled house cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Stratheduie Bar said “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to Strathduie Bar, our team have worked tirelessly to create a space that honours the history of the venue, while also embracing the excitement of right now.”

“Whether you're joining us for a lunch time pint, a casual evening with friends or celebrating a special occasion, we're committed to providing an unforgettable experience for each and every guest."