One of Glasgow city centre’s oldest bars will reopen in May
The Strathduie Bar on Blackfriars Street will reopen with a fresh look under new management in May. The bar was built in 1893 for publicans J & J McWilliam, wine and spirit merchants, however there has been a tavern on this site since 1840.
The new owners plan to serve homemade pies alongside a wide selection of drinks including premium bottled house cocktails.
A spokesperson for Stratheduie Bar said “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to Strathduie Bar, our team have worked tirelessly to create a space that honours the history of the venue, while also embracing the excitement of right now.”
“Whether you're joining us for a lunch time pint, a casual evening with friends or celebrating a special occasion, we're committed to providing an unforgettable experience for each and every guest."
The new operators will bring a music element to the Strathduie bar, with live music and resident Glasgow DJs on weekends.
