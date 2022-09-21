One of Glasgow’s best reviewed restaurants set to offer takeaways

One of Glasgow’s best rated restaurants is set to offer takeaways.

Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine announced on social media that it would be open for takeaway from Saturday, September 24.

However, the restaurant itself remains closed for dine-in.

The Bridge Street establishment has been closed since the start of 2022, when it was announced that a major refurbishment would be carried out.

Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine, in Glasgow, holds a 4.7 rating on Google.

It was then due to re-open in May, however, this did not go ahead due to staff shortages - a situation that remains the same.

Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine posted on social media: “Due to a personnel shortage, we will not be able to resume dine-in services until further notice, however, we will still be open for takeaway from this Saturday 24th September!

“We apologize for the inconvenience but look forward to seeing you all again.

“Keep posted on our Facebook page for further updates on dine-in at Lotus. Thank you very much for your continued support!”

The restaurant has been nominated for and won numerous awards, as well as being one of the highest rated establishments in Glasgow.