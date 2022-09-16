A Glasgow city centre shopping centre has welcomed one of Scotland’s most popular street food vendors.

Salt N Chilli has set up shop in Princes Square at the new restaurant concept, Big Feed Kitchen.

Salt N Chilli has consistently been the most in-demand truck or stall at every Big Feed event, from the regular warehouse street food markets in Govan, to their areas at festivals like TRNSMT and Connect and even the Ladies Open Golf and Strathclyde Park Family Festival.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now it’s set to be the hottest thing to hit the city centre’s food scene – prawns, chips and chicken cooked in that secret spice blend.

Salt N Chilli is available in Princes Square.

Big Feed Kitchen manager Jonathan Yvess said: “Salt N Chilli has absolutely taken Scotland by storm over the last few years, Big Feed really pioneered it and it’s been their biggest hit time and time again – as anyone who has queued for it will know.

“We always planned to bring the very best of street food vendors and concepts to Big Feed Kitchen as guest offerings, and there really was only one choice to kick us off – Salt N Chilli.

“The big news for fans though, is this is NOT just a weekly rotation or short visit – we’re welcoming the guys here for the foreseeable future to get them out of the autumn and winter cold!”

Big Feed Kitchen is the new offering from Salt N Chilli – their Big Feed Street Food Market runs over the first and last weekends of every month at their massive warehouse in Govan, with various trucks on rotation and favourites like Salt N Chili and Firedog there permanently.

The new Princes Square operation has already been a runaway success, with top level chefs taking inspiration from street food classics from all over the world and putting their own premium spin on them.

Yvess said: “We are really excited to have Salt N Chilli joining us here at Big Feed Kitchen.

“The response to our dishes so far has been beyond our wildest expectations, I think the bao buns, the buttermilk chicken burgers and the veg gyoza have been the most popular so far.

“But with the army of fans Salt N Chili have, I think our team are facing a challenge – bring it on!”

Big Feed Kitchen gives those who want to try street food dishes in a more restaurant level environment the chance to do so – no queues, table service and the beautiful surroundings of Princes Square.