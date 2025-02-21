OpenTable: The 10 most booked restaurants in Glasgow

OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month in order to reveal the most booked restaurants across the world, to help you with your dinind decisions.

We’ve looked at the top 10 most booked restaurants in Glasgow, so you can find where your next date night, celebration or excuse to leave the cooking for another day might be.

Here’s the top 10 most booked restaurants in Glasgw according to OpenTable.

1 . The Ivy Buchanan Street Glasgow’s Ivy restaurant opened in 2019 and was the second Scottish branch of the chain to open after the Edinburgh one in 2017. Open Table reviewers commented on the food, atmosphere and excellent service. Rated 4.5/5 from 11,435 reviews. 106 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 2NB | Contributed

2 . Buck's Bar West Regent Street Next on the list is this bar and restaurant that specialises in buttermilk fried chicken. One OpenTable review said ‘this place never disappoints.’ Rated 4.8 from 4849 reviews. 111 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RU | Buck's Bar

3 . Thundercat Pub and Diner Thundercat is described as "Good for groups", "Lively" and "Great for creative cocktails". Rated 4.7 from 2920 reviews. 86 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT | Thundercat Pub and Diner

4 . The Spanish Butcher Glasgow This long-standing steak restaurant, which opened an Edinburgh venue last year, has made the list of top 10 most-booked Glasgow restaurants with one reviewer calling it ‘absolutely fantastic’. Rated 4.6 from 420 reviews. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT | contributed