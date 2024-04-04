Owners of Crossbasket Castle, the luxury hotel at High Blantyre, have revealed more details of their £15 million expansion, currently underway, including the name of its new destination restaurant – Trocadero’s.

Steve and Alison Timoney said Trocadero’s will feature live music and entertainment every night of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An announcement this morning says: “Due to open in August, the restaurant promises to transport guests to the dawn of a new golden era with its exciting, glamourous, and captivating setting where top established and emerging artists and musicians from across Scotland and further afield will provide nightly entertainment.”

Steve Timoney said: “We took inspiration from Glasgow’s legendary live music scene and the enthusiasm and energy of its audiences. Scotland has a long history of excellent live music and talented performers, and we want to showcase that to allow our guests to kick up their heels and have fun whilst enjoying exceptional food in a sensational venue. Every city offers great quality restaurants but what we’re creating at Trocadero’s is truly unique.”

The name Trocadero’s is a nod to the 1950s dance hall in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, of the same name.

Alison Timoney said: “We want Trocadero’s to be somewhere our guests experience the finer things, where they can truly indulge and get lost in the nostalgia of a golden era. We have worked hard to develop this unique concept, which complements the luxury and romance of the beautiful surroundings whilst bringing a vibrant and tantalising new experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelin star chef Michel Roux Jr will oversee the restaurant and cocktail bar. Speaking on his appointment, Michel Roux Jr said: “Trocadero’s is going to be the talk of the town and the most iconic venue in Scotland. Fabulous, delicious food, great entertainment, and somewhere people will want to keep coming back to time and time again.”

Managed by Inverlochy Castle Management International, Crossbasket Castle has a long-lasting relationship with Michel Roux Jr, a former judge on Masterchef the Professionals, where he has been overseeing the five-star kitchen at the original Crossbasket Castle hotel since 2016.

The new 40-bedroom hotel and restaurant, which will also include a luxury spa with its own designed Scottish based product line, is on schedule to open later in the year.

Crossbasket Castle opened its doors in May 2016, having been restored from the brink of ruin into one of Scotland’s most luxurious, five-star hotels.