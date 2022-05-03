Owners of popular Dennistoun bakery to leave this month

The owners of a popular bakery in Glasgow’s East End have announced that they are leaving this month.

Sweet Jane Bakehouse, in Dennistoun, is set to close on May 29, its owners revealed on social media.

They said that their time running the bakehouse had been “very special” and thanked everyone who had “played a part”.

The owners hope that whoever takes over the unit will continue to run Sweet Jane Bakehouse.

They posted: “Dennistoun, we have some news. After a two year journey, baking our way through a pandemic and carving out our own wee niche in the neighbourhood, we've decided it's time for us to move on to new opportunities and offer Sweet Jane to someone else.

The Sweet Jane Bakehouse in Dennistoun.

“We've had a blast serving you up our bakes, and it's been a privilege getting to know everyone who's come through the door - regulars, occasionals and everyone in between. We'd love to see our baby continue in some capacity with the love and attention she deserves, so if you'd like to discuss the opportunity to take over the business or even the lease, reach out to us for a chat here or at [email protected]