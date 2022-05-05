Owners of popular Glasgow cafe to retire after 40 years

The owners of a popular Glasgow cafe are set to retire, having served customers for 40 years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced on social media that Dino and Mirella at the Bluebird Cafe in Govanhill will be retiring this weekend.

The Cathcart Road cafe, a local institution, will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday.

The post thanked all the “kind and loyal customers” who have visited the Bluebird for the last four decades, but said it was time to let the pair “enjoy a well-earned rest with their growing family”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added: “They have watched your children grow from little ones who now have families of their own, to seeing a lot of you become grandparents, to losing many good people through the years too. They have shared in your ups and downs, your trials and tribulations, your happy news and your sorrows. A lot of you have watched us grow up and work our shifts and now have families of our own.

The Bluebird Cafe in Govanhill.

“The cafe has seen first dates, friend meet-ups, treats after school, a coffee after the doctors, ice cream after chapel, or maybe just a place to sit and think. It’s a place most of you have grown up with and walked through the doors at some point in your life. Some of the stories you have shared have made mum and dad cry with laughter or cry with sadness. All equally special to them.

“As they go onto the next chapter of their lives, know how grateful we all are for your kindness, loyalty and custom over the past 40 years. It has given us the wonderful life we have today, and we are eternally grateful.

“We will be so sorry to put the shutters down one final time but hope you will remember us with fond memories of your time at the Bluebird to share with your families for many more years to come.

“It has been our honour and privilege as well as a great pleasure to serve the many good people of Govanhill who have walked through our doors for the past four decades.