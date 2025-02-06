Owners of The Thornwood to close pub and hand keys back to the landlord

One of the best neighbourhood pubs in Glasgow is to close in its current form as the owners of The Thornwood announce closure.

Marc Ferrier and Ken Hamilton took over The Thornwood Bar in 2019 and made it into one of the city’s most talked-about neighbourhood pubs. The pair oversaw a £275,000 investment, bringing a traditional art deco tinged pub into the modern era, and putting the far end of Dumbarton Road on the city’s hospitality map.

Alongside Fraser Hamilton, they joined with restaurateur Julie Lin to open GaGa Bar and Kitchen, which was Michelin recommended last month.

In an announcement this evening, Marc Ferrier confirmed this is the end of the road for the bar in its current form: “News from the riviera. Yup, it’s nearly time. We, Ken Hamilton and I, are handing the keys back to the landlords.

We’d hoped to share the news differently but when an oversized To Let board goes up, well, I guess we should let you all know. 29th March will be our last hurrah. The staff all know of course, and they will all be tip top and excel at whatever path they take.

“So, from now until the end of March, pop in, say hi, say bye and for any prospective tenants, give me or Ken a shout and we’ll steer you right in terms of the lease/building/area/landlord and the like. Peace.”

Ken Hamilton said: “Just to add - we are so grateful to the Thornwood community for their support over the last 6 years. And the staff have also contributed hugely to creating a busy and welcoming community pub. Unfortunately the ‘tied pubs’ model with Heineken/ Star Pubs prevents us from running an effective business and we feel we have no option but to move aside.”

Last month Marc Ferrier took over the former 55 Bearsden Cross with plans to reopen it as a bar called Bearsden Athletic Club. He was previously a co-owner of The Admiral bar on Waterloo Street.

The Thornwood’s landlord is the Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars group which has 270 pubs in Scotland and over 50 in the Glasgow area including 15 in the city centre.

The bar’s description on its website says: “The Thornwood is a traditional pub with plenty of outdoor seating. Family and dog friendly. Open from 11am til late 7 days.

“Located on the Partick Riviera with stunning views of the Thornwood roundabout and out towards the expressway and River Clyde.​

“Rumour has it that Thornwood will soon be twinned with Montmartre in Paris's 18th arrondissement, the similarity is unquestionable. Table service and laid back vibe. Kids menu and vegetarian/vegan options.”

One of the city’s first Art Deco pubs, when The Thornwood was re-launched in March 2019 following a refurbishment that was sympathetic to its heritage it gave the local community a place to gather with in-demand outside seating, and mac and cheese that was a coveted local pub delicacy.

Marc Ferrier previously told me: “Hospitality is just making people feel happy and that’s what we try to do every time.

“You can sit out the front in the sun, have a couple of pints, some food, a bit of social interaction, watch the world go by.

“We serve food for families that have young kids and dogs are welcome. It’s important that people feel comfortable and are looked after. Our team are lovely, they take pride in their work and that shows in the service.”