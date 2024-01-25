Owners of West End Michelin star restaurant to open wine shop bistro

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow’s Licensing Board has awarded a provisional premises licence for a site at 364 Great Western Road. Planning permission to convert the building, previously the Caravan Shop, was granted last year. Licensing lawyer Archie MacIver, representing the firm, said the new venue, across the road from Brett, would be a small bistro-type operation”, serving “charcuterie boards, cheese platters” and “small plates”.

“Alongside that they are wanting to sell their wines from the premises,” he added. The venue will also offer coffees, cakes, breakfast and brunches earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr MacIver was joined in front of the city’s Licensing Board by Paul Charalambous, who co-owns Cail Bruich, Brett and Shucks with his brother Chris. He said the pair are “very experienced” operators and plan to invest around £150,000 in transforming the property.

Plans for an off-licence, with food and drink, were approved in March last year. They stated Bar Brett, an “upmarket restaurant and wine bar”, sells “a selection of sharing plates ranging from Scottish seafood to locally sourced vegetables and sustainably farmed meats” as well as specialising in “low intervention and sustainable European wines”.

The plans continued: “The aim for 364 Great Western Road is to move the off-sales licence across from 321 Great Western Road, and to operate this premises in part as a wine shop, but also selling coffee, pastries and sandwiches, along with bottles of wine and beer, all to take away.”

A previous bid to convert the property was rejected due to concerns about the dispersal of cooking odours and “heating food above neighbouring residential properties”.