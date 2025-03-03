Everybody loves a sweet treat, and nothing quite beats fluffy pancakes served with your topping of choice.

If you don't fancy digging out the mixing bowl from the cupboard and would prefer to head out to order your pancakes, we have you covered with some of the best cafes and restaurants to visit on Shrove Tuesday in Glasgow.

So whether you just like them served with maple syrup or prefer to try something a bit different, here are six great places in Glasgow to order pancakes.

1 . Cafe Strange Brew Order Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream at one of the Southside's finest cafes on Shrove Tuesday. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA | Cafe Strange Brew

2 . KoKo House If you are out and about in Glasgow's West End or the Southside, pop into KoKo House and try their fluffy soufflé pancakes. 175 Great George St, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8AQ. | KoKo House

3 . Bramble One of the many specials you might find at Bramble in Glasgow's Southside is this helping served with chocolate and hazelnut granola, warm apple compote, caramel, mascapone cream, blackberries and maple syrup. What's not to like? 924 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Bramble

4 . The Brunch Club Life is always better with pancakes, so order this delicious helping served with fresh berries at The Brunch Club in Yorkhill. 67 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G3 8RF. | The Brunch Club