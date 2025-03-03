Pancake Day 2025: 6 of the best places to order pancakes in Glasgow this Shrove Tuesday

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:01 BST

Head to these cafes and restaurants in Glasgow for delicious pancakes on Shrove Tuesday.

Everybody loves a sweet treat, and nothing quite beats fluffy pancakes served with your topping of choice.

If you don't fancy digging out the mixing bowl from the cupboard and would prefer to head out to order your pancakes, we have you covered with some of the best cafes and restaurants to visit on Shrove Tuesday in Glasgow.

So whether you just like them served with maple syrup or prefer to try something a bit different, here are six great places in Glasgow to order pancakes.

1. Cafe Strange Brew

Order Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream at one of the Southside's finest cafes on Shrove Tuesday. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA | Cafe Strange Brew

2. KoKo House

If you are out and about in Glasgow's West End or the Southside, pop into KoKo House and try their fluffy soufflé pancakes. 175 Great George St, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8AQ. | KoKo House

3. Bramble

One of the many specials you might find at Bramble in Glasgow's Southside is this helping served with chocolate and hazelnut granola, warm apple compote, caramel, mascapone cream, blackberries and maple syrup. What's not to like? 924 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Bramble

4. The Brunch Club

Life is always better with pancakes, so order this delicious helping served with fresh berries at The Brunch Club in Yorkhill. 67 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G3 8RF. | The Brunch Club

