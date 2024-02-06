Pancake Day: 8 of the best places to order pancakes in Glasgow this Shrove Tuesday

Everybody loves a sweet treat, and nothing quite beats fluffy pancakes served with your topping of choice.

If you don't fancy digging out the mixing bowl from the cupboard and would prefer to head out to order your pancakes, we have you covered with some of the best cafes and restaurants to visit on Shrove Tuesday.

So whether you just like them served with maple syrup or prefer to try something a bit different, here are eight great places in Glasgow to order pancakes.

1 . Cafe Strange Brew Order Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream at one of the Southside's finest cafes. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA

2 . Mesa Order the blueberry pancakes, bacon and maple syrup at Mesa on Duke Street in the East End. 567 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY.

3 . KoKo House If you are out and about in Glasgow's West End, pop into KoKo House and try their fluffy soufflé pancakes. 175 Great George St, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8AQ.

4 . The Brunch Club Life is always better with pancakes, so order this delicious helping served with bacon and maple syrup.