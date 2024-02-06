Register
Pancake Day: 8 of the best places to order pancakes in Glasgow this Shrove Tuesday

Head to these cafes and restaurants in Glasgow for delicious pancakes

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 11:39 GMT

Everybody loves a sweet treat, and nothing quite beats fluffy pancakes served with your topping of choice.

If you don't fancy digging out the mixing bowl from the cupboard and would prefer to head out to order your pancakes, we have you covered with some of the best cafes and restaurants to visit on Shrove Tuesday.

So whether you just like them served with maple syrup or prefer to try something a bit different, here are eight great places in Glasgow to order pancakes.

Order Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream at one of the Southside's finest cafes. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA

1. Cafe Strange Brew

Order the blueberry pancakes, bacon and maple syrup at Mesa on Duke Street in the East End. 567 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY.

2. Mesa

If you are out and about in Glasgow's West End, pop into KoKo House and try their fluffy soufflé pancakes. 175 Great George St, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8AQ.

3. KoKo House

Life is always better with pancakes, so order this delicious helping served with bacon and maple syrup.

4. The Brunch Club

