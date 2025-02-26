Pancake Day also known as Shrove Tuesday is just around the corner, taking place on Tuesday March 4.

Whether you want to enjoy them as a breakfast or for a sweet treat later on in the day, there are plenty of cafés and restaurants offering up a delicious stack.

Here are 16 of the best restaurants for pancakes across the UK, according to food writers and customer reviews.

1 . My Old Dutch, London My Old Dutch is a London-based pancake house, which has been serving up delicious pancakes to customers since 1958. As well as pancakes, My Old Dutch offers traditional Dutch starters and desserts. | Google Maps

2 . Fluffy Fluffy, Bristol Fluffy Fluffy is located on Park Street in Bristol. What makes Fluffy Fluffy unique is that it serves up Japanese soufflé pancakes. The pancake house is a chain restaurant with locations dotted across the UK. | Google-Tian Xin

3 . The Canteen, Portsmouth Portsmouth café The Canteen serves up a variety of delicious food and drink, but its pancakes have received special recognition from customers. | Google-Felix Hernandez