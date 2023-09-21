Pancake restaurant Stack and Still to close at Silverburn
Stack and Still will flip its last pancakes this weekend at their Glasgow Silverburn location.
Stack and Still opened in the winter garden four years ago and have been part of the Southside dining market for many shoppers and families.
Stack and Still will continue to be open at this location until the evening of Monday 25th September. They are thrilled to be handing over the restaurant and their staff to a new offering and operator who will be taking over at the beginning of October.
Paul Reynolds, Chief Executive of Stack and Still comments of the closure of this location:
‘As a company we have made the decision to focus on our four Glasgow locations in Glasgow City Centre, Glasgow Fort, Braehead and recently opened Glasgow Airport. These locations perform well and we are thankful to our very loyal customer base. Our Silverburn location is large and we are pleased to be able to pass over to an exceptional operator who is securing the future for the majority of our staff. We appreciate the kindness and support of our customers over the past four years and we look forward to welcoming them to our other locations’
‘As a thank you to all customers who visit us at Silverburn from Friday 22 September through to Monday 25 September will be given a £10 voucher for a future visit at one of our other Glasgow locations.’