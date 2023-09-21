Pancake restaurant Stack and Still to close at Silverburn

Stack and Still will flip its last pancakes this weekend at their Glasgow Silverburn location.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stack and Still opened in the winter garden four years ago and have been part of the Southside dining market for many shoppers and families.

Stack and Still will continue to be open at this location until the evening of Monday 25th September. They are thrilled to be handing over the restaurant and their staff to a new offering and operator who will be taking over at the beginning of October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Reynolds, Chief Executive of Stack and Still comments of the closure of this location:

‘As a company we have made the decision to focus on our four Glasgow locations in Glasgow City Centre, Glasgow Fort, Braehead and recently opened Glasgow Airport. These locations perform well and we are thankful to our very loyal customer base. Our Silverburn location is large and we are pleased to be able to pass over to an exceptional operator who is securing the future for the majority of our staff. We appreciate the kindness and support of our customers over the past four years and we look forward to welcoming them to our other locations’