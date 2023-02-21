Pancakes take flight to Glasgow Airport with new Stack & Still venue

All day pancakes at Glasgow Airport as Stack & Still set to open new restaurant.

Glasgow pancake restaurant chain Stack & Still will open a branch at Glasgow Airport this spring. The new dining option for travellers will be modelled on the compact version of their pancake operation currently operating at the Bonnie & Wild Scottish marketplace in Edinburgh’s St James’ Quarter shopping centre.

Stack & Still was launched by founders Paul Reynolds and Graham Swankie. Paul had previously established Gin71 and The Gin Spa in Glasgow. Conversations about introducing pancakes to the menu stirred new ideas in 2018.

Before the launch of the first restaurant on West George Street, Paul told me: “I have fond memories of the Pancake Place in East Kilbride, where I grew up. I would go there with my family on a Thursday and have pancakes with apple, cinnamon and ice cream after school as my treat.

“If you look at the way the restaurant business has gone, you look at things that were trending. We went for cupcakes before they sort of started to trend, afternoon tea was the same, gin the same. There’s a lot of places in Glasgow that are doing pancakes incredibly well. There was nowhere that was a pancake restaurant that doesnt do anything else. The brunch market is worth £82 million per day in the UK.

“One of the things I identified was, there’s nobody really doing a pancake business in the UK at scale, so why don’t we try and create something.”

In the last five years the business has grown to eight locations, including four in Glasgow and aims to double in size during the next two years.

Ahead of the new outlet at Glasgow Airport opening, Paul Reynolds said: “This will be our first travel operator partnership and we’re actively exploring more opportunities across the UK as part of our expansion plans.”

“Given such a wide range of flight times, our Glasgow Airport branch will introduce travellers to the delights of pancakes from 4am right through to the evening, setting them up perfectly for their onward journey.”