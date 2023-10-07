Partick bagel business to close in ‘heartbreaking decision’

In a now familiar message from an independent hospitality business, Brawsome Bagels have thanked staff and customers as the owner takes the decision to permanently close their food shop in Partick.

Owner Ian Brooke had warned about the impact of rising prices in January this year. He reduced the number of days the bakery was open and changed the menu to introduce new cheaper items in an attempt to adjust.

The shop opened in the summer of 2001 baking their own selection that could be bought to go or prepared with fillings - their Cheese Steak was served on a toasted sesame bagel with onions and peppers, cheese and pastrami.

This morning Brawsome Bagels announced their permanent closure, citing skyrocketing costs, changes in consumer spending due to cost of living and technical issues.

You can read their full statement below.

Ian Brooke owner of Brawsome Bagels Pic: Elaine Livingstone

Brawsome Bagels closure announcement

Well Glasgow. It’s with a heavy heart that today we announce the permanent closure of Brawsome Bagels. It’s been some year.

Skyrocketing costs, changes in consumer spend due to cost of living, technical challenges, and our own personal health & wellbeing combined have forced this incredibly difficult and heartbreaking decision.

To our much-loved customers, thank you for your loyalty and support over the last (nearly) 3 years, it’s been a hoot! We’re definitely heading on with some great memories.We’ve worked with some great brands and small suppliers and we have collaborated with some great folk to bring you new and exciting products to our shelves. It’s been great being part of what is a fantastic and diverse food scene.

And finally, most importantly, a huge thank you to our wonderful staff. We’ve had some lovely folk work with us over the last few years and sadly we have had to say goodbye to a fantastic bunch of people due to this closure. We are truly gutted it’s not worked out for our wee bagel family.

Should you be looking to recruit a belting baker or a brilliant barista please do drop us a line with your details and we can pass them on to our folks so they can be in touch and perhaps become part of your brilliant team.

We now begin the difficult process of moving on from what was once a dream and we hope everyone will show kindness and understanding during this challenging period.So it’s a sad goodbye from us the now.