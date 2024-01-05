Pasta Evangelists launch Italian takeaway delivery in Glasgow

Pasta Evangelists have launched in Glasgow with a range of Italian dishes for delivery.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pasta lovers in Glasgow can now order a chef-made Italian takeaway directly from their local Pasta Evangelists kitchen via Deliveroo, UberEats and JustEat, and have it delivered in as little as fifteen minutes.

Pasta Evangelists first entered the takeaway market with a single unit in East London in partnership with Deliveroo, but has now launched almost 40 sites across the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carbonara of Dreams

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company has also recently launchedin Birmingham and Cardiff, adding to its vast takeaway roster. New customers can now enjoy 25% off their first Deliveroo order, for a limited time only.

Best selling dishes include:

The 'Carbonara of Dreams' (£11.75)

Wild Boar Ragù from Tuscany (£13.75)

Lobster, Crab & Prawn Tortelloni (£14.75)

Truffle, Stracciatella & Parmesan Triangoli (£13.25)

‘Ultimate' Lasagne with Beef & Barolo Ragù (£12.75)

Specials include the likes of chicken cacciatore and salmon carbonara, alongside a bespoke Pasta Evangelists Italian lager, focaccia, burrata salads, charcuterie, Italian cakes and Remeo gelato for comforting Italian dining at home, the office or on-the-go.

The Pasta Evangelists team is led by MD and Founder Alessandro Savelli, an Anglo-Italian entrepreneur with a background in luxury retail and finance. The food start-up was bought by the Barilla Group, a 133-year-old pasta and bakery enterprise, in January 2021. Pasta Evangelists opened their first restaurant in the Harrods Dining Hall in May 2021, led by Head of Food Michele Rodelli, formerly of the Michelin star Hakkasan Group. The team are now delivering over 50,000 pasta boxes nationwide each month while expanding to takeaway platforms.