Everything you need to know as Hong Kong market returns to Barras this weekend

A Hong Kong market will take place across the East End market this weekend, running from 10am-8pm on Saturday 6 April and then 10am-4pm on Sunday 7th April.

Arts and craft stalls will be set up on Gibson Street, with pack food stalls on Moncur Street, outside of BAaD. On Suffolk Street there will be a hot food zone with stalls offering dim sum and other Hong Kong inspired street food. There will be two outdoor stages set up for performance.

The Barras say: “Last year we hosted Glasgow’s first ever authentic Hong Kong Street Market, you came in your thousands and made it an unforgettable weekend. Now, we're thrilled to bring back the magic for another round of cultural immersion but this time it is bigger.” “Authentic street food: Savour the real taste of Hong Kong with an array of street food stalls. This year we will have a full area dedicated to just food. From mouthwatering dim sum to sizzling woks, it will be culinary journey through the lively streets of Hong Kong. “HK treasures: Find unique handmade crafts and goods handmade by the people of Hong Kong. Discover trinkets, traditional art pieces, and fashion that capture the essence of this incredible city. “Live performances: The sounds of Hong Kong will play throughout the day alongside some live performances such as Canton Opera and very special Kung Fu performance.

Saturday late night lantern-lit ambiance: As the sun sets, witness the transformation of Barras Market into a magical haven with a lantern-lit pathway, creating a captivating ambiance reminiscent of Hong Kong's lively night markets. “Community Vibes: Connect with fellow Hong Konger's, foodies, and culture lovers. Share stories, make new friends, and embrace the sense of community that defines the Hong Kong street market experience.”

The market is free to attend and the events will be family and dog friendly.