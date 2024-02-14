Glasgow chef Gregg Boyd has fulfilled a long-held dream by opening a Scottish food and drink shop in North London. Long queues have formed outside Auld Hag, named in honour of haggis, neeps and tatties the first dish he made as a lockdown experiment to test the market in the capital for Scottish food.

“I was working as an economist down in London, and had been there for about six years by that point, and was always frustrated at the lack of Scottish food and drink options available,” he said. “That had been on my mind for years – the lack of things like a roll and square sausage or glass bottles of Irn-Bru."

The new "shoap" serves haggis, macaroni pies, homemade morning rolls with square sausage, tattie scones, Tennent’s on tap and produce from independent businesses including Bare Bones chocolate and Rapscallion sodas from Glasgow, Blackthorn salt, East Coast Cured Charcuterie, beers from Newbarns Brewery and Dookit Brewery, and coffee roasted on Skye. Here are 13 Scottish dishes you can now find in London. Auld Hag, 406 St John St, London EC1V 4ND Nearest Underground Station: Angel

1 . Pork and black pudding sausage roll "The simple things: a Scottish pork and black pudding roll dipped in a beef bone gravy."

2 . The Auld Hag "Haggis, fried tatties, crowdie, St Andrews cheddar and a beef & chicken gravy. Scottish scran to get you all through." Photo: Haggis poutine

3 . Shortbread Shortbread and raspberry coulis.

4 . Pizza crunch Gregg Boyd brings pizza crunch to London.