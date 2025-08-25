Pizza Hut closes down flagship Glasgow city centre restaurant on Argyle Street
The restaurant at the corner of Argyle Street and Jamaica Street closed their doors for the final time at the weekend.
A popular Glasgow city centre food chain on Argyle Street has announced their closure.
Pizza Hut’s flagship restaurant on Argyle Street at the four corners closed their doors for the final time on Saturday.
A sign on the window of the restaurant said: "We appreciate your custom over the years.
"Thank you, Glasgow.
“Sincerely, The Pizza Hut - Argyle Street team.”
The company currently have two other restaurants in and Glasgow being found at The Fort and Braehead Shopping Centre.
Pizza Hut have been contacted for comment on the closure.