Pizza Hut closes down flagship Glasgow city centre restaurant on Argyle Street

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 09:39 BST
The restaurant at the corner of Argyle Street and Jamaica Street closed their doors for the final time at the weekend.

A popular Glasgow city centre food chain on Argyle Street has announced their closure.

Pizza Hut’s flagship restaurant on Argyle Street at the four corners closed their doors for the final time on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A sign on the window of the restaurant said: "We appreciate your custom over the years.

placeholder image
Google Maps

"Thank you, Glasgow.

“Sincerely, The Pizza Hut - Argyle Street team.”

The company currently have two other restaurants in and Glasgow being found at The Fort and Braehead Shopping Centre.

Pizza Hut have been contacted for comment on the closure.

Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantRestaurants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice