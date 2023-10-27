Pizza Punks launches frighteningly good range of Halloween specials

New pizzas are available from Thursday 26th October until Friday 24th November

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning sourdough pizza brand Pizza Punks has launched a pair of scarily good Halloween special edition pizzas to frighten your tastebuds.

Disruptors of the pizza scene, Pizza Punks have brought together two completely fresh tastes that are set to be a hit with any adventurous foodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pumpkin King taps into the taste of Halloween with a roasted Pumpkin base that is spiced with Fennel and Cumin, then topped with shredded Mozzarella, pickled Red Onions and both smoked and salted Pumpkin seeds. This ode to Halloween’s most famous of mascots is completed with a topping of Nduja Ricotta and Pumpkin Seed Pesto.

For those who prefer a bit of spice in their serving, Pizza Punks have also released the Wake The Dead, which uses Dead Man’s Fingers™️ to give your tastebuds a shock. Featuring a creamy, white sauce base, topped with Shredded Mozzarella, Candied Jalapeños and San Marzano Ketchup, the star of the show is the Ham Hock which is infused with Dead Man’s Fingers™️ Spiced Coffee Rum.

If you’re too scared to give the new flavours a try, Pizza Punks renowned unlimited topping offer gives you the opportunity to try your hand at your own ghoulish gastronomy. Creatives can add a range of extra toppings to give their pizza its own signature style, all with no extra costs, no hidden charges, just awesome, handmade in-house pizza.

Whether you’re vegan, halal or a family, Pizza Punks ensures your experience rocks harder than any other. If you dare to give your tastebuds a scare, the new Pumpkin King and Wake The Dead specials are available in Glasgow, Belfast, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester, Durham, Liverpool and Nottingham, from Thursday 26th October until Friday 24th November.