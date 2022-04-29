Plan for new Glasgow city centre restaurant

A new restaurant could soon be opening in Glasgow city centre.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 29th April 2022, 9:04 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Ahmed Abu-Toq has applied to turn the old retail unit at 183 Hope Street into a restaurant, as well as installing two flues at the rear.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

There are no details about what the restaurant would be, offer or when it would be open.

A site of the proposed restaurant.
RestaurantGlasgowPlanning