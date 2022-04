A bid to open a new restaurant in Woodlands has been rejected.

Harbourview Investments Limited submitted a planning application to Glasgow City Council with the aim of turning a vacant premises on Woodlands Road into a restaurant, with takeaway.

However, planning officials rejected the plans, arguing they were against planning policies and citing concerns about the impact the smell and noise would have on the properties above.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site where the restaurant would have been.