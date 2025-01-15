Plans for a new Greggs in Sauchiehall Street are moving forward
The bakery is proposing to take over the former RBS at 393 Sauchiehall Street,. Glasgow City Council gave the go ahead yesterday for signage to be erected at the ex bank premises.
It comes after external work to the building was given the go-ahead for the B-listed property in the central conservation area last month.
A council report on the bid said: “The proposed external alterations are not considered to detrimentally harm the existing character of the building. The proposed alterations are considered to preserve the architectural character and special interest of the conservation area and are consistent with the requirements of Scottish guidance – National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) as well as the city development plan.”
The well known bakery is already located on the historic street at 197 Sauchiehall Street.
New branches have also recently opened doors at Central Station and Queen Street Station.
