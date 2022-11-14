Plans for Glasgow city centre pub refurbishment approved

A long-serving Glasgow pub will be given a facelift.

Sky Blue Scotland Ltd, owner of The Press Bar on Albion Street, has been given planning permission to give the bar a makeover.

The applicants feel that, given Covid restrictions are easing, now is the right time to upgrade the entrance to the pub and attract new customers.

The Press Bar.

The bar has a long history - it was opened in 1937 as The Express Bar, as the Scottish Daily Express was based next door and it was popular with journalists - and the new exterior would add some historic character.