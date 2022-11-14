Plans for Glasgow city centre pub refurbishment approved
A long-serving Glasgow pub will be given a facelift.
Sky Blue Scotland Ltd, owner of The Press Bar on Albion Street, has been given planning permission to give the bar a makeover.
The applicants feel that, given Covid restrictions are easing, now is the right time to upgrade the entrance to the pub and attract new customers.
The bar has a long history - it was opened in 1937 as The Express Bar, as the Scottish Daily Express was based next door and it was popular with journalists - and the new exterior would add some historic character.
The current owners have been running it since 2017.