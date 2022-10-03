Plans for huge Glasgow city centre pub extension approved

A Glasgow city centre pub could soon be extended.

J D Wetherspoon has been given permission to extend its current Argyle Street pub to create a bigger seating area.

It has been given the green light to turn the neighbouring betting office and pay day loans units, both of which are vacant, into an extension.

The Sir John Moore pub will see its frontage extended to include both the units, while an external seating area will also be created on the path outside.