Plans for new bar and function space in Glasgow city centre

Health Hub Studios, which operates out of the AXIOM building on Washington Street, wants permission from Glasgow City Council to create the new bar and function space.
It has been working at the building for three years, offering studio/office space, pop-up shops, photography studios and more.
The applicants want the building to become a ‘destination’, taking inspiration from other Glasgow venues like SWG3 and Tramway.
To help achieve this, it wants to create ‘The Vennel’. A supporting statement with the plans say this would serve as an ‘ideal and unique backdrop to events’, including weddings, birthdays and celebrations.
It would also serve as a cafe for nearby tenants.