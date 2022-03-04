Plans for new cafe and takeaway in Summerston

Regent Property has submitted plans to turn a retail unit in the Gorstan Street shopping precinct into a cafe.
The unit is currently vacant has been put up for rent.
No information is provided about what the cafe could be or what it could sell.
A new cafe and hot food takeaway could soon open in Summerston.
