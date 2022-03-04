Plans for new cafe and takeaway in Summerston

A new cafe and hot food takeaway could soon open in Summerston.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 4th March 2022, 2:08 pm

Regent Property has submitted plans to turn a retail unit in the Gorstan Street shopping precinct into a cafe.

The unit is currently vacant has been put up for rent.

No information is provided about what the cafe could be or what it could sell.

