Plans for a new cafe near the River Clyde have been submitted.

Essa Traders Ltd is seeking planning permission from Glasgow City Council to use the former retail unit at 486 Paisley Road as a cafe.

A new shopfront would be installed as part of the plans, with an awning hanging over the entrance.

The site for the proposed cafe.