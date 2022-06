Plans for a new restaurant with takeaway in Cardonald have been approved.

Last year, SRA Ventures Ltd has been given permission by Glasgow City Council planning officials to use the former retail unit at 58 Hillington Road South as a restaurant with takeaway.

The same applicants were given the go ahead to use the building as a restaurant in December 2021, but the new approval allows them to have the takeaway option as well.

The unit has been long-term vacant, with an office above it on the first floor.