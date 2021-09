Plans for a new Figo’s Peri Peri takeaway in Glasgow have been approved.

The new takeaway will be on Broomfield Road.

The restaurant, which opened its first restaurant in Shawlands in 2019, is seeking to expand to other parts of Scotland.

It has now been given the go ahead to open a new takeaway on Broomfield road in the north side of the city.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is expected that it will be open between 4-11pm.