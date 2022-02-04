Plans for new Gaucho steak restaurant in Glasgow approved

We revealed last year that Gaucho was to open a ‘carbon free steak restaurant’ in Glasgow, at 7 West Nile Street - the former home of Benihana, which closed in 2019.
Plans for new signage at the restaurant, which is due to open before Valentine’s Day, have now been approved.
The fine-dining steak restaurant serves up Argentina’s best free-to-roam, grass-fed Aberdeen Angus beef.
It first opened in London in 1994, and has since opened a few branches around the city. It opened a restaurant in Edinburgh a few years ago.