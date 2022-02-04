Plans for new Gaucho steak restaurant in Glasgow approved

Plans for a new Argentinian steak restaurant in Glasgow have been approved.

We revealed last year that Gaucho was to open a ‘carbon free steak restaurant’ in Glasgow, at 7 West Nile Street - the former home of Benihana, which closed in 2019.

The Gaucho chain has a restaurant in Edinburgh. Pic: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.

Plans for new signage at the restaurant, which is due to open before Valentine’s Day, have now been approved.

The fine-dining steak restaurant serves up Argentina’s best free-to-roam, grass-fed Aberdeen Angus beef.