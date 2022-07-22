Plans for new German Doner Kebab next to River Clyde

LMR Food Ltd is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to make alterations to the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant in Springfield Quay, just south of the river.
The Glasgow-based German Doner Kebab has two restaurants in the city already - a West End branch on Byres Road, and a city centre branch on Renfield Street.
The chain launched with its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989 and has grown since then, now boasting more than 100 branches across the world.
There are no details included about when the Springfield Quay branch would open, should plans be approved.