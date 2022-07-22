Plans for new German Doner Kebab next to River Clyde

Popular restaurant chain German Doner Kebab has submitted plans for a new branch next to the River Clyde.

LMR Food Ltd is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to make alterations to the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant in Springfield Quay, just south of the river.

The Glasgow-based German Doner Kebab has two restaurants in the city already - a West End branch on Byres Road, and a city centre branch on Renfield Street.

It will be in the old Frankie & Benny’s restaurant.

The chain launched with its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989 and has grown since then, now boasting more than 100 branches across the world.