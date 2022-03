Plans to open a new nightclub in Glasgow city centre have been refused.

Cova had been seeking permission to turn the former pub at 57 West Regent Street into a nightclub.

The B-listed property is currently on the buildings at risk register. Most of it is vacant, with the applicant the only occupier in the building.

The site at 57 West Regent Street in Glasgow.

However, council planning officials rejected the proposals, arguing that operating past midnight would have an adverse impact on neighbouring properties and that it went against the development plan.