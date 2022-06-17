Plans for a new restaurant on Great Western Road have been submitted.

Sava Estates have put forward proposals to Glasgow City Council, seeking permission to use the vacant unit at 532 Great Western Road as a restaurant.

The site in Kelvinbridge occupies the bottom floor of a three-storey building and was last used as a hot food takeaway - although, according to the report, it did not have planning consent.

Prior to that it was used as a bookies.

If the plans are approved, it would be used as a ‘quality’ restaurant, open between 10am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.