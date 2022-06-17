Plans for new Great Western Road restaurant revealed

Plans for a new restaurant on Great Western Road have been submitted.

By Jamie Callaghan
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 12:01 am

Sava Estates have put forward proposals to Glasgow City Council, seeking permission to use the vacant unit at 532 Great Western Road as a restaurant.

The site in Kelvinbridge occupies the bottom floor of a three-storey building and was last used as a hot food takeaway - although, according to the report, it did not have planning consent.

Prior to that it was used as a bookies.

The unit on Great Western Road.

If the plans are approved, it would be used as a ‘quality’ restaurant, open between 10am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The application states: “Notwithstanding the current extraordinary circumstances caused by the pandemic, Great Western Road continues to be a busy shopping and service thoroughfare, serving a wide population in the west of the city.”

