Sava Estates have put forward proposals to Glasgow City Council, seeking permission to use the vacant unit at 532 Great Western Road as a restaurant.
The site in Kelvinbridge occupies the bottom floor of a three-storey building and was last used as a hot food takeaway - although, according to the report, it did not have planning consent.
Prior to that it was used as a bookies.
If the plans are approved, it would be used as a ‘quality’ restaurant, open between 10am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
The application states: “Notwithstanding the current extraordinary circumstances caused by the pandemic, Great Western Road continues to be a busy shopping and service thoroughfare, serving a wide population in the west of the city.”