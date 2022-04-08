Plans for new Innis & Gunn pub and restaurant in Glasgow city centre

Brewing company Innis & Gunn could open a new pub and restaurant in Glasgow city centre.

It is seeking planning permission from Glasgow City Council to turn the former Bill’s restaurant on West Nile Street into a new establishment.

Bill’s closed at the start of the pandemic and surrendered its lease for the property, resulting in the unit becoming vacant.

If the plans get the green light, Innis & Gunn would open a pub on the ground floor, with food and drink for sale.

A separate restaurant would be created in the basement, which would be accessed via a re-opened stairway from West Nile Street.

The planning statement explains: “Occupation by Innis & Gunn will secure a long term tenant that positively contributes towards the vibrancy of the city centre and West Nile Street both during the day and evening.

“The newly created sub-divided unit will be sub-leased by Innis & Gunn to a quality restaurant operator.”