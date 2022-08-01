Plans for new ‘luxury’ dessert restaurant on Sauchiehall Street

A new dessert restaurant could soon be opening on Sauchiehall Street.

Gill & Grandsons Ltd has submitted proposals to change the signage on the vacant unit at 257 Sauchiehall Street.

If the plans are approved, Heavenly Desserts signage would be installed on the unit.

The unit on Sauchiehall Street.

The ‘luxury desserts restaurant’, which first opened in 2008, has stores across the UK, but just two in Scotland - one in Edinburgh and another at Silverburn shopping centre.