Plans to open a new Pizza Hut in Cardonald have been submitted.

In June, we revealed that SRA Ventures Ltd had been given permission by Glasgow City Council planning officials to use the former retail unit at 58 Hillington Road South as a restaurant with takeaway.

Now a new application has been submitted, which, if approved, would see Pizza Hut signs and logos erected on the unit.

There would be enough seats for five people.

The proposed site for the restaurant in Cardonald.