Plans for new Pollokshields takeaway refused

Plans for a new takeaway in Pollokshields have been refused.

Kasim Shahzad applied to Glasgow City Council seeking permission to turn Global Fruits & Spices at 199 Albert Drive into a takeaway.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, planning officials have refused the proposals, saying the plans do not fit with the development plan for the area and that a hot food takeaway could be detrimental to those living nearby.