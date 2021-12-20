Plans for new Pollokshields takeaway refused

Plans for a new takeaway in Pollokshields have been refused.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 20th December 2021, 1:13 pm

Kasim Shahzad applied to Glasgow City Council seeking permission to turn Global Fruits & Spices at 199 Albert Drive into a takeaway.

However, planning officials have refused the proposals, saying the plans do not fit with the development plan for the area and that a hot food takeaway could be detrimental to those living nearby.

The property has been empty since March 2020, and since then there has been little interest in the unit - although a couple of parties showed interest in using the unit as a takeaway.

