Plans for new Pollokshields takeaway refused

Kasim Shahzad applied to Glasgow City Council seeking permission to turn Global Fruits & Spices at 199 Albert Drive into a takeaway.
However, planning officials have refused the proposals, saying the plans do not fit with the development plan for the area and that a hot food takeaway could be detrimental to those living nearby.
The property has been empty since March 2020, and since then there has been little interest in the unit - although a couple of parties showed interest in using the unit as a takeaway.