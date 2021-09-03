Plans for new restaurant at MSP’s old Cathcart office rejected

MSP James Dornan used to use the office.
The unit was recently used as the office for local MSP James Dornan - he is now based at Clincarthill Parish Church - but has been empty since the pandemic started.
Plans to breathe new life into the unit, adapting it for use as a restaurant, have been rejected by Glasgow City Council planners, though.
They said it was not in accordance with the development plan and that the proposed method of ventilation did not meet guidelines and would have failed to protect people living in the flats above.