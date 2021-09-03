Plans for new restaurant at MSP’s old Cathcart office rejected

Plans to turn an MSP’s old Cartcart office into a restaurant have been rejected.

MSP James Dornan used to use the office.

The unit was recently used as the office for local MSP James Dornan - he is now based at Clincarthill Parish Church - but has been empty since the pandemic started.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to breathe new life into the unit, adapting it for use as a restaurant, have been rejected by Glasgow City Council planners, though.