A new restaurant could soon be opening in Glasgow’s China Town.

Glasgow China Town Investments are seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to amalgamate two shop units and use them as a restaurant.

The plans for the building, which has one large restaurant already, would see units 10 and 11 - two of 16 units - converted into a restaurant.