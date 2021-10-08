Plans for new restaurant on Glasgow’s Hillington Road South

The site of the proposed restaurant.
Applicants SRA Ventures Ltd want to change the use of the building at 58 Hillington Road South from a retail unit to a restaurant.
The unit has been long-term vacant, with an office above it on the first floor.
The applicant had previously applied for the unit to be used as a cafe, however, this was refused last year as it proposed inadequate ventilation and did not provide enough detail relating to the marketing of the unit.
The new proposal comes with an updated ventilation and extraction system.
The restaurant, if given the green light, would be operational between 7am and midnight, seven days a week.