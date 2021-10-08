Plans for new restaurant on Glasgow’s Hillington Road South

Plans have been sent to Glasgow City Council seeking permission to open a restaurant on Hillington Road South.

The site of the proposed restaurant.

Applicants SRA Ventures Ltd want to change the use of the building at 58 Hillington Road South from a retail unit to a restaurant.

The unit has been long-term vacant, with an office above it on the first floor.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant had previously applied for the unit to be used as a cafe, however, this was refused last year as it proposed inadequate ventilation and did not provide enough detail relating to the marketing of the unit.

The new proposal comes with an updated ventilation and extraction system.