Plans for new Shawlands restaurant

Hyatt Plaza Ltd is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to use the vacant retail unit at 76 Kilmarnock Road as a restaurant.
The unit, part of the Shawlands Shopping Centre, used to be occupied by a jewellers but has been empty for some time.
The application states: “For many years the Shawlands centre has struggled to fulfil its potential but it severely disadvantaged by being elevated above road level and has a series of ramps providing access which also are not easily accessible.
“The application site is located at the northern edge of the centre and enjoys a large footpath area.”
The plans would see the unit converted into a ‘quality’ restaurant, operating between 10am-11pm on Sunday to Thursday, and 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.