Plans for new Shawlands restaurant

A new restaurant could soon be opening in Shawlands.

Hyatt Plaza Ltd is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to use the vacant retail unit at 76 Kilmarnock Road as a restaurant.

The unit, part of the Shawlands Shopping Centre, used to be occupied by a jewellers but has been empty for some time.

The application states: “For many years the Shawlands centre has struggled to fulfil its potential but it severely disadvantaged by being elevated above road level and has a series of ramps providing access which also are not easily accessible.

The restaurant would be on Kilmarnock Road.

“The application site is located at the northern edge of the centre and enjoys a large footpath area.”