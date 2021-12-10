Plans for new Shawlands takeaway rejected

LCP Securities Limited had applied for planning permission from Glasgow City Council to turn a shop into a hot-food takeaway at 313 Kilmarnock Road.
However, council planning officials rejected the plans. They argued it was not in accordance with the development plan and did not meet guidelines, among other reasons.
The unit has been empty since April 2020, when Carphone Warehouse departed. Property agency Syme says it has unable to find a new tenant for the building, but it has received interest from parties hoping to use it as a takeaway.