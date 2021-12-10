Plans for new Shawlands takeaway rejected

Proposals for a new takeaway in Shawlands have been rejected.

LCP Securities Limited had applied for planning permission from Glasgow City Council to turn a shop into a hot-food takeaway at 313 Kilmarnock Road.

However, council planning officials rejected the plans. They argued it was not in accordance with the development plan and did not meet guidelines, among other reasons.