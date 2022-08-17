Plans for new sushi cafe in Glasgow city centre to be reviewed

Glasgow councillors are to review plans for a new sushi cafe in the city centre.

Proposals to turn a former retail unit on Bothwell Street into a sushi cafe, with takeaway and outdoor seating, were rejected by council officers earlier this year.

The officers cited concerns over ventilation and the disposal of cooking odours, and argued it was not in accordance with the development plan.

Following an appeal from the applicants, councillors on the Planning Local Review Committee will make a final decision next week.

The appeal states that hot food and drinks could be heated with a microwave, with no need for an extraction system to deal with cooking smells.

There would be seating for 20 people inside, with seats for a further 8 customers outside.