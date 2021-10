Plans have been submitted for a new takeaway in Govan.

The takeaway would be in the Govan Cross Shopping Centre.

LCP Securities is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to turn a vacant unit in the Govan Cross Shopping Centre into a hot food takeaway.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit has been vacant since 2020 and there has been little interest from retailers in taking over the unit.