Plans for new Tavo cafe in Garnethill

A new cafe could soon be opening in Garnethill.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran NcIntyre is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council planning officials to use a former retail unit on West Graham Street as a cafe.

The unit used to be the Glasgow Guild store.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new cafe could open in Garnethill.

According to the plans, the new cafe will be called Tavo, and it will serve hot and cold drinks, as well as soups, paninis and other food options.