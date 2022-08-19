Plans for new Tavo cafe in Garnethill
A new cafe could soon be opening in Garnethill.
Ciaran NcIntyre is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council planning officials to use a former retail unit on West Graham Street as a cafe.
The unit used to be the Glasgow Guild store.
According to the plans, the new cafe will be called Tavo, and it will serve hot and cold drinks, as well as soups, paninis and other food options.
The unit was thought to be originally home to a grocery, before becoming a furniture store in 2015.