Plans to turn a vacant unit on Woodlands Road into a restaurant have been submitted.

The site of the proposed development.

The property at 12 Woodlands Road is part of a b-listed building, which has recently undergone extensive repairs and refurbishment.

The unit used to be a HOBBS Reprographic, but has been empty for some time.

The plans would see the unit turned into a restaurant, also offering hot food takeaway.