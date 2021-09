Plans for a new takeaway on a derelict Govanhill site have been submitted.

The derelict site in Govanhill.

The proposal, for the site on the corner of Coplaw Street and Pollockshaws Road, would see the site turned into a hot food takeaway.

The site is currently used as a builders’ yard and temporary site office.

As well as having a takeaway, the site would also have a large area for outdoor seating.